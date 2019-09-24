French trains tangled by strike over Macron pension overhaul

Commuters arrive at Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A French rail strike is disrupting train travel and unions plan marches in Paris and other cities over President Emmanuel Macron's proposed overhaul of the retirement system. Workers for the SNCF national railway fear the reform will require people to work longer and reduce pensions. less Commuters arrive at Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A French rail strike is disrupting train travel and unions plan marches in Paris and other cities over President Emmanuel ... more Photo: Michel Euler, AP Photo: Michel Euler, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close French trains tangled by strike over Macron pension overhaul 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — Commuters are packing overcrowded French train platforms as rail workers stage a strike over President Emmanuel Macron's proposed overhaul of the retirement system.

Workers for the SNCF national railway are angry because the reform could take away their special pension system that allows them to retire earlier than many other workers. SNCF says most long-distance trains are working normally, notably on international routes, but local routes around Paris and other cities are seeing disruptions

Later Tuesday, unions plan marches in Paris and other cities over the pension reform, which they fear will require people to work longer and reduce pensions. France's current retirement age is 62.

Macron argues that the current state-funded pension system is too costly and complicated, with 42 different systems for various professions.