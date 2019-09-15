Former UK leader Cameron blasts Boris Johnson, Michael Gove

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo Britain's former Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a public lecture "Ukraine's Place in a changing world" at the Institute of International Relations of the National University in Kiev, Ukraine. David Cameron said in an interview published Saturday that he thinks about the consequences of the Brexit referendum “every single day” and worries “desperately” about what will happen next. less FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo Britain's former Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a public lecture "Ukraine's Place in a changing world" at the Institute of International ... more Photo: Efrem Lukatsky, AP Photo: Efrem Lukatsky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former UK leader Cameron blasts Boris Johnson, Michael Gove 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says current officeholder Boris Johnson didn't really believe in Brexit when he led the 2016 referendum to take Britain out of the European Union.

Cameron made the charge to The Times in a story published Sunday as he seeks publicity for his upcoming memoir.

He says of Johnson: "The conclusion I am left with is that he risked an outcome he didn't believe in because it would help his political career."

He also blasts former Cabinet ally Michael Gove for disloyalty and dishonesty.

Both Johnson and Gove abandoned Cameron during the referendum and play an important role in the successful "Leave" campaign.

Cameron is remembered for calling the referendum and then stepping down when he failed to convince voters to stay in the EU.