Explosion in Iraq near Shiite mosque kills 3, wounds dozens

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say a motorcycle rigged with explosives went off near a Shiite mosque south of the capital Baghdad, killing three people and wounding 34.

The officials said Saturday that the blast occurred the previous evening on a commercial street in the village of Mussayyib. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted "gatherings of Shiites" near a Shiite mosque.

Iraq declared victory against IS in late 2017, but the group continues to carry out attacks through sleeper cells, particularly in the country's north.

Iraq's military announced it started a new operation early Saturday targeting IS hideouts and sleeper cells in the western Anbar province.