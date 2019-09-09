European space agency records Amazon air pollution

Soldiers patrol through a field that was recently burned as they search for illegal miners and loggers near Altamira, Para state, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Brazilian Amazon saw close to 31 thousand fires in August, the highest for the month since 2010, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research. less Soldiers patrol through a field that was recently burned as they search for illegal miners and loggers near Altamira, Para state, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Brazilian Amazon saw close to 31 thousand ... more Photo: Andre Penner, AP Photo: Andre Penner, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close European space agency records Amazon air pollution 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — New satellite images show an increase in air pollution in the Brazilian Amazon while fires burned in the region last month.

The European Space Agency on Monday published maps that show more carbon monoxide and other pollutants in August than in the previous month, when there were fewer fires.

The agency says fires are releasing carbon dioxide once stored in the Amazon forests back into the atmosphere, potentially having an impact on the global climate.

Burning continues despite a 60-day ban on land-clearing fires in the Amazon that was announced by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says the number of fires in all of Brazil has surpassed 100,000 so far this year, up 45 percent compared to the same period in 2018.