Egypt's president lavishly praises Trump on social media

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Egypt's president has lavished praise on President Donald Trump on social media, calling him a "man with unique power to confront crises."

Abdel-Fatah el-Sisi's comments are the latest public example of the two leaders' closeness.

El-Sissi thanked Trump late Monday for his "generous concern" for helping revive Egypt's deadlocked dispute with Ethiopia over its construction of a massive upstream Nile dam.

A former army general who seized power in 2013 coup, el-Sisi has carried out a widespread crackdown on dissent, silencing critics and jailing thousands.

Trump has avoided censuring el-Sisi for his repression, instead admiring his efforts to combat terrorism.

Trump has drawn criticism for his relationships with autocratic leaders such as North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.