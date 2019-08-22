Danish ex-PM attacks Trump for comments on defense spending

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen makes a comment about US President's cancellation of his scheduled State Visit, in front of the State Department in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. U.S. President Trump announced his decision to postpone a visit to Denmark by tweet on Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019, after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed the notion of selling Greenland to the U.S. as "an absurd discussion." (Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former Danish prime minister has lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for his tweet about military spending, saying defense willingness is not just about the amount of money spent.

Lars Loekke Rasmussen, who led the country until June, tweeted Thursday to Trump: "We have had (proportionally) exactly the same numbers of casualties in Afghanistan as US. We always stands firm and ready."

Trump, who has urged NATO members to do more to meet the alliance's goal of committing 2 percent of gross domestic product to defense, earlier tweeted that "Denmark is only at 1.35%."

Loekke Rasmussen's comment is the latest in an escalating spat between the U.S. and Denmark after Trump scrapped a visit saying current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made a "nasty" statement when she rejected his idea of buying Greenland as an absurdity.