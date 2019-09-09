Britain's Brexit heartland seethes at delay and 'betrayal'

A view of St. Botolph's Church in Boston, England, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019. Three years ago, almost 76% of voters in this eastern England town opted, against the government's advice, to leave the European Union, the highest pro-Brexit vote in the U.K. With Britain's departure delayed and politicians deadlocked, Bostonians now feel frustration, fatigue and even fury.

BOSTON, England (AP) — Like its American namesake, the English town of Boston has a reputation for rebellion.

Three years ago, almost 76% of voters in this eastern England town opted, against the government's advice, to leave the European Union, the highest pro-Brexit vote in the U.K. With Britain's departure delayed and politicians deadlocked, Bostonians now feel frustration, fatigue and even fury.

And they warn Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he will be out of a job if he breaks his vow that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, come what may.

Britain as a whole is split down the middle over Brexit. But support for leaving the EU remains strong in Boston, where rapid change from immigration has fueled resentment toward the 28-nation bloc.