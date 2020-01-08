Baby born in migrant boat dies at sea near Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish maritime authorities say a dead newborn baby has been found on a boat of migrants as the vessel headed for Spain's Canary Islands from the west coast of North Africa.

Spain's maritime rescue service said one of its planes spotted a rubber boat carrying 43 passengers on Wednesday 15 nautical miles east of the Lanzarote island port of Arrecife.

The Spanish service said a rescue crew tried to revive a lifeless baby on board without success.

Migrants on the boat told authorities the child was born at sea as they attempted to reach the European islands.

The Canary Islands' emergency services tweeted that two women and another child from the rescued boat were taken to the hospital on Lanzarote.