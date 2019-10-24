Australian judge orders Chinese tycoon to detail wealth

SYDNEY (AP) — A Chinese billionaire who lost his Australian residency on security grounds has been ordered by an Australian judge to provide details of his wealth in a case over an alleged 141 million Australian dollar ($96 million) tax debt.

Huang Xiangmo's lawyer, Gerald Ng, argued in the Federal Court on Thursday that the order to declare his overseas assets within 21 days may expose his client to "irreversible prejudice" if the information is used by the Australian Taxation Office in a new investigation or passed on to foreign tax authorities.

Justice Jayne Jagot rejected the argument.

Huang was a Sydney-based property developer before Australia canceled his permanent residency visa on the advice of a spy agency a day after he left the country in December.