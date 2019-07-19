Artists struggle to save Haiti museum after 2010 earthquake

In this June 28, 2019 photo, Haitian artist Ernst Jeudy works on the restoration of a painting by Haitian artist Edouard Duval Carrie, at the Musée d'Art du Collège Saint Pierre, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It is one of dozens of well-known paintings that artists are still trying to rescue nearly a decade after the magnitude 7.0 quake that killed an estimated 300,000 people or more and damaged countless buildings, including the Museum of Haitian Art of St. Pierre College, one of the country's top museums.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian artists are working to restore dozens of well-known paintings that were damaged in a 2010 earthquake.

The works are part of the collection of the Museum of Haitian Art of St. Pierre College, which was struck by the magnitude 7.0 quake that killed an estimated 300,000 people. The museum has been shuttered for nine years and only recently opened a tiny room to display a small quantity of art.

Franck Louissaint expects seven more months of work to fully restore a painting by artist Robert Saint-Brice.

But he said it makes him proud to lend a hand.

"It's the story of the old Haiti," Louissaint said. "It starts to live again."