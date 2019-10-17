Argentina's presidential front-runner focuses on economy

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, a billboard advertises pre-presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the "Frente de Todos" political party, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Farmers are bracing for a possible return of the interventionist policies of Maurico Macri’s main - and now favored - rival: the presidential ticket of Alberto Fernández and former president Cristina Fernández. less FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, a billboard advertises pre-presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the "Frente de Todos" political party, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Farmers are bracing ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Argentina's presidential front-runner focuses on economy 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The front-runner in Argentina's presidential race says his main concern is the country's economic woes, which he blames on his main opponent, conservative President Mauricio Macri.

Alberto Fernández on Wednesday also dismissed the worries of some Argentines that he would be unduly influenced by his running mate and former boss, ex-President Cristina Fernández, whose left-of-center administration's economic interventionist approach was criticized by some business sectors.

Anger over the economy has hurt Macri's re-election campaign for the Oct. 27 presidential vote. The Fernández slate has been considered the leader since receiving far more votes than Macri's in primary voting Aug. 11.