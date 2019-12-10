  • President-elect Alberto Fernandez flashes a victory sign as he drives to Congress to take the oath of office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo: Marcos Brindicci, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Marcos Brindicci, AP
Photo: Marcos Brindicci, AP
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency of Argentina on Tuesday, returning the country to the ranks of left-leaning nations at a moment of right-wing resurgence in the Western Hemisphere.

Assuming the vice presidency is Cristina Fernández, 66, a polarizing figure who served as president from 2007 to 2015 and whose presence has raised questions about the extent of her influence in the new administration.

Alberto Fernández, a 60-year-old lawyer, faces the grave and immediate challenge of trying to pull Argentina from economic crisis: The country has a 35% poverty rate and is struggling to make debt payments on time.

The economy is expected to shrink 3% by the end of 2019, with inflation at 55%.