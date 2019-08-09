Afghanistan election in doubt as US, Taliban near deal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan faces a presidential election next month but few believe the vote will take place as the United States and the Taliban inch closer to a deal that could end the nearly 18-year war but bring uncertainty about almost everything else.

Few candidates have openly campaigned after the Taliban attacked the office of President Ashraf Ghani's running mate on opening day, killing at least 20 people.

This week, the Taliban declared the election a "sham" and warned fellow Afghans to stay away from campaign rallies and from the polls, saying such gatherings could be targeted.

A day later, a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a Kabul neighborhood, killing 14 people and wounding 145 — most of them women, children and other civilians.