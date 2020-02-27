A Week in Pictures, Middle East

A supporter holds a photo of Egypt's ousted autocratic President Hosni Mubarak as he weeps outside the gate of the mosque ahead of his funeral in New Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Egypt is holding a full-honors military funeral for Mubarak who was ousted from power in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. Mubarak, 91, died on Tuesday at a Cairo military hospital from heart and kidney complications. less A supporter holds a photo of Egypt's ousted autocratic President Hosni Mubarak as he weeps outside the gate of the mosque ahead of his funeral in New Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Egypt is holding a ... more Photo: Maya Alleryzzo, AP Photo: Maya Alleryzzo, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close A Week in Pictures, Middle East 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan region Feb. 20-26, 2020.

This week’s selection includes the funeral of Egypt’s ousted autocratic President Hosni Mubarak; fighting in Syria; the coronavirus' spread and elections in Iran; protests in Baghdad; Palestinians protesting against West Bank Jewish settlements; daily life in Gaza; Korean tourists leaving Israel and an Israeli elections campaign billboard.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography Dusan Vranic and photographer Oded Balilty.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com