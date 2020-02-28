-
An aerial view of empty main roads is seen in Daegu, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the president called for "unprecedented, powerful" steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread. (Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP) less
Photo: Kim Hyun-tae, AP
FEBRUARY 21-27, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
