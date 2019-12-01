6 killed as ambulance and truck collide in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Police say six people were killed when an ambulance carrying a dead body collided with a truck in eastern Nepal.

Police say the crash happened late night Saturday near Haripur, a village about 353 kilometers (219 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

A police officer says the crash may have been caused due to speeding and a lack of visibility on the highway because of haze.

Road accidents are common in Nepal and are often blamed on old vehicles, ill-maintained highways, poor road safety and drunk driving. At least 550 people have been killed in road accidents since mid-July, according to police.