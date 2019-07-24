4 dead in southern Thailand attack on military outpost

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Thai police say four people have been killed in an attack on a military outpost in southern Thailand where Muslim rebels are active.

Pol. Col. Yanapong Ubolbarn, chief of the Muang Pattani police station, says an unknown number of assailants carried out the attack Tuesday night using firearms and explosives and triggered a gunfight that left four dead and three injured.

Two people who were part of a village defense unit were killed while a soldier and a volunteer officer died in a hospital. The attack also left three other volunteer officers wounded and hospitalized.

A Muslim separatist insurgency has left about 7,000 people dead since 2004 in Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala.