1 killed in Bolivia clashes near fuel plant

An Army helicopter flies over the road leading to the state-own Senkata filling gas plant in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, as supporters of former President Evo Morales set up barricades, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Morales' backers have taken to the streets asking for his return since he resigned on Nov. 10 under pressure from the military after weeks of protests against him over a disputed election he claim to have won.

El ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — At least one person has been killed in clashes between Bolivian security forces and supporters of former President Evo Morales near a major fuel plant.

The public defender’s office on Tuesday confirmed the death in El Alto, where protesters had been trying to block access to the fuel plant.

A hospital says at least eight people were injured.

The violence came as some Bolivian cities report food and gasoline shortages because of demonstrations by pro-Morales groups.

Morales resigned on Nov. 10 following a disputed election and massive protests by Bolivians who believe he rigged the vote.

About two-dozen people have been killed in unrest since the Oct. 20 election. An interim government says it wants to organize new elections, but it faces fierce opposition from Morales’ camp.