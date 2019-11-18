‘Wall of water’: Lawsuits detail deadly Navy collision

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Survivors and descendants of those killed when a container ship collided with a U.S. Navy destroyer off Japan’s coast are suing the ship’s Japanese charterer.

The two lawsuits against Tokyo-based NYK Line were filed Monday in federal court in Louisiana’s eastern district.

They detail how the survivors saw a “wall of water” coming at them as they scrambled for safety.

The USS Fitzgerald and the ACX Crystal collided in the early hours of June 17, 2017, just as the two ships were to merge into heavy traffic.

Seven sailors aboard the Fitzgerald died when an underwater gash allowed water to flood into two sleeping compartments.

The lawsuit alleges personnel aboard the ACX Crystal failed to follow procedures intended to warn their own crew and nearby ships of impending danger.