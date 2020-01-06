https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/us/article/US-Defense-Secretary-Esper-says-no-decision-to-14953816.php
US Defense Secretary Esper says no decision to leave Iraq
Photo: Evan Vucci, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the United States has made "no decision" about withdrawing troops from Iraq amid heightened tensions with neighboring Iran.
Esper spoke to reporters Monday after a letter from a U.S. Army general circulated that seemed to suggest a withdrawal had been ordered in response to a vote by the Iraqi Parliament over the weekend.
Esper says, “There's been no decision whatsover to leave Iraq.”
