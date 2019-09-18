UN says deal reached on committee for new Syria constitution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a long-sought agreement has been reached on the composition of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria.

The U.N. chief told reporters Wednesday that U.N. special envoy Geir Pedersen "is doing the final work with the parties in relation to the terms of reference and we hope that this will be very soon concluded."

The nearly 20-month effort to form a 150-member constitutional committee has been dogged by objections from Syria's government over the 50-member list representing experts, independents, tribal leaders and women. There was early agreement on 50-member lists from the government and the opposition.

Guterres says he hopes forming the constitutional committee "will be a very important step in creating the conditions for a political solution for this tragic conflict."