Trump administration signals compromise on gas mileage rules

DETROIT (AP) — The Trump administration is signaling that it could increase fuel economy standards, possibly compromising on its push to freeze them at 2020 levels.

In one of the administration's hardest-fought battles to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations, two federal agencies submitted a final rule on gas mileage and greenhouse gas emissions on Tuesday.

But they would not give details until the rule is reviewed and formally published by the Office of Management and Budget.

Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a statement that it believes the rule, done jointly with the Environmental Protection Agency, will improve gas mileage and reduce emissions from the U.S. fleet of new vehicles.

The statement also said the rule would make new vehicles more affordable for Americans, thereby putting more new vehicles on the road that are safer than the ones they replaced.

“When finalized, this rule will be a win for all Americans,” the statement said.