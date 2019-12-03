Trial to start on challenge to New Hampshire voting law

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — With 2 ½ months to go before New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, a challenge to a law that requires additional documentation from voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election heads to trial.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters sued over the 2017 voter registration law. They say it’s confusing, unnecessary and intimidating. Supporters say it will increase trust in elections by requiring people to prove they live where they vote.

The law was passed after President Donald Trump alleged widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire, though there's been no evidence to support that.

A judge allowed the law to take effect, but blocked penalties of a $5,000 fine and a year in jail for fraud for now.

The trial is scheduled in Manchester on Tuesday.