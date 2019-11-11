Transit system apologizes to black rider cuffed for eating

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The head of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train system is apologizing to a black rider who was detained and cited by police for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform.

Bay Area Rapid Transit general manager Bob Powers said in a statement Monday that he's disappointed by the Nov. 4 encounter that led to rider Steve Foster being taken away in handcuffs.

In a 15-minute video taken by Foster's girlfriend, a BART officer tells Foster that eating isn't allowed in paid areas of the transit system.

The unnamed officer is seen holding on to Foster's backpack because Foster won't give his name to police. The officer tells Foster he isn't free to leave until he cooperates.

BART doesn't allow food in paid areas. Officials say they're investigating.