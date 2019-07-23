Thunderstorms leave many without power, cause flooding

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Thunderstorms broke the heat in the Northeast but also knocked out power to thousands and caused flash flooding in some areas.

Utilities in New Jersey say 227,733 homes and businesses didn't have electricity Tuesday morning. At one point Monday, more than 300,000 did not have service.

The storms packed wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph (95 to 110 kph) and downed trees and power lines. Several trees fell on homes, though no injuries were reported.

Videos posted on social media Monday night showed flooding deep enough to float cars in parts of New York City.

The storms broke a spate of hot weather in which temperatures and humidity combined to make it feel like it was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in parts of the Northeast.