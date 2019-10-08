iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 6, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Toy Story 4

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home

3. Yesterday (2019)

4. The Game Changers

5. Aladdin

6. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

7. Fighting With My Family

8. Stuber

9. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

10. Anna

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Game Changers

2. Can You Keep A Secret?

3. The Captive

4. Midsommar

5. General Magic

6. Maiden

7. Tucker & Dale vs Evil

8. The Biggest Little Farm

9. The Head Hunter

10. Wrinkles the Clown

