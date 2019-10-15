The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending October 13, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316435567 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316494021 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781501190643 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. Bloody Genius by John Sandford - 9780525536628 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes - 9780399562501 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Child's Play by Danielle Steel - 9780399179518 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett - 9780062963697 - (Harper)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Inside Out by Demi Moore - 9780062049551 - (Harper)

10. The Play by Elle Kennedy - 9781999549756 - (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

