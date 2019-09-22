The Latest: Tropical Storm Karen enters southeast Caribbean

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

2 p.m.

Tropical Storm Karen is moving into the southeastern Caribbean Sea, pushing gusty winds and heavy rains across the southern Windward Islands.

Karen became the 11th named storm of the current Atlantic hurricane season earlier Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, its center was located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Grenada. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Karen has top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch now covers the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Forecasts say Karen will cross the eastern Caribbean between now and Monday and is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

The hurricane center says it expects the storm to change little in strength over the coming 48 hours.

___

12:10 p.m.

The 11th named storm of the hurricane season has developed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday near the Windward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, suggesting tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 12 hours.

A tropical storm watch also was issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

By midday Sunday, Karen was moving toward the west-northwest around 13 mph (20 kph), and a northwest turn was expected Monday.

The storm was expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.