The Latest: Leader: Senators can't talk at impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks with the media after the Senate Policy Luncheon in Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the impeachment inquiry (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Senate Republicans got a civics lesson on their roles in an impeachment trial. Rule No. 1: No talking in class.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell led the lesson Wednesday as the chamber's top Republican and one of a handful of Republicans remaining in the Senate from the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.

McConnell promised that "we intend to do our constitutional responsibilities" and warned that senators won't be allowed to speak because they are jurors. McConnell said such silence "would be good therapy for a number of them."

McConnell has vowed in a fundraising pitch that "the way impeachment stops is with a Senate majority with me as majority leader."

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota says, "One of the hardest things for senators to accept is they are not in charge of their own chamber."

12:20 a.m.

House Democrats are showing no signs of easing up on the fast-moving impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers attending closed-door interviews say testimony from State Department officials and those in other foreign policy posts is largely corroborating the account of the government whistleblower whose complaint sparked the probe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears not to be willing to give in to Republican demands for a formal vote on the impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi told reporters Tuesday that the investigation is raising new questions about Trump's relationship with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin. She says that with Trump, "all roads seem to lead to Putin."

Trump calls the impeachment inquiry an "illegitimate process."

Scheduled to appear on Wednesday is a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Michael McKinley.