The Latest: 3 now dead in California sea cliff collapse

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly Southern California sea cliff collapse(all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Authorities say the death toll from a Southern California beach cliff collapse has risen to three.

A woman died Friday afternoon when part of the sandstone cliff gave way and fell on a beach in Encinitas, north of San Diego.

The city announced Friday night that two of three people who were taken to hospitals after the accident have now died. A fourth person had only minor injuries.

No other details were announced, but the area near the bluff remains closed.

The collapse occurred near Grandview Beach. Authorities said homes perched on the clifftop weren't in danger.

___

4:44 p.m.

One person is dead and others are injured after a cliff collapsed onto a Southern California beach.

The city of Encinitas said Friday that the bluff gave way about 3 p.m. in the suburb north of San Diego. The area is highly popular with local residents and vacationers.

The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Many bluffs are fortified to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

It was unclear how many were injured and how seriously. KNSD reported two injured. KFMB-TV reported four injuries.