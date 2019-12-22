Semitruck inflicts major damage on closed Florida landmark

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (AP) — A semitruck plowed into a historic inn south of Orlando early Sunday, causing major damage but no apparent injuries.

Photos show that the truck ran through the wall of the Desert Inn and a portion of the building collapsed around it. Lisa Mason, who ran the inn before it closed last year, confirmed the crash but said she didn't know any details. She said she doesn't believe anyone was hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

The inn is the centerpiece of Yeehaw Junction, a tiny respite off Florida's Turnpike between South Florida and Orlando.

According to a 2013 article in the Orlando Sentinel, the Desert Inn dates to 1889 when it was a barroom and brothel for cowboys and lumberjacks and the look of the place hadn't evolved much since.

Through the years, the Desert Inn has been a trading post, gas station and dance hall. Until its closure, it served as a motel, restaurant and convenience store.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.