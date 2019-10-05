Security, NY incident leave some unsettled after 'Joker'

An attendee dressed as the Joker poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Going to see the movie "Joker" has been an unsettling experience for some people on its opening weekend.

A young man who was loudly cheering and applauding on-screen murders sent some people heading toward exits in a crowded theater in New York's Times Square on Friday night.

And social media users are posting photos of security precautions and safety warnings at other cinemas. A Tennessee drive-in banned patrons from wearing costumes to see "Joker."

Some fear the intense movie could inspire violence, particularly after a mass shooting killed 12 at a Colorado theater during a screening of another Batman movie in 2012.

The FBI told local police agencies to monitor potentially threatening online posts related to the movie.