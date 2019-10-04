Rev. Graham's tour evokes evangelical support for Trump

The Rev. Franklin Graham leads the audience in prayer as he speaks at his Decision America event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, N.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. In an interview, the 67-year-old evangelist and son of the late Rev. Billy Graham said the inquiry into Trump's solicitation of help from Ukrainian leaders in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden was "a lot over nothing." less The Rev. Franklin Graham leads the audience in prayer as he speaks at his Decision America event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, N.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. In an interview, the 67-year-old ... more Photo: Chris Seward, AP Photo: Chris Seward, AP

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) —

The prominent evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham doesn't mention impeachment as he speaks to thousands of Christians on a tour of his home state of North Carolina this month.

But evangelicals who are turning out to see Graham didn't necessarily need his warning that "our country is in trouble" in order to tap into their deep-rooted support for President Donald Trump.

Graham's tour, which he began in 2016, is titled Decision America — carrying political and religious undertones — and some evangelicals who turned out to see him say that Trump's political crisis is deepening their support for the president.

The depth of pro-Trump sentiment from Graham and his followers indicates that impeachment could burnish the president's relationship with a white evangelical base that sees him as unfairly beleaguered.