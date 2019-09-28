Researchers question Census Bureau's new approach to privacy

FILE - In this June 21, 2019, file photo, commuters walk through a corridor in the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, in New York. The U.S. Census Bureau is creating tighter privacy controls in response to new fears that census questions could threaten the privacy of the people who answered them. But social scientists and others who use the agency’s numbers worry that the change will hurt the accuracy of the 2020 count. less FILE - In this June 21, 2019, file photo, commuters walk through a corridor in the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, in New York. The U.S. Census Bureau is creating tighter privacy controls in response to ... more Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Researchers question Census Bureau's new approach to privacy 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is creating tighter privacy controls in response to new fears that census answers could reveal the identities of people who fill out the questionnaires.

But people who rely on the agency's data worry that it will make next year's census less accurate. They say the response is overkill.

The bureau is concerned about data-crunching computers that can tease out likely identities from broader census results when combined with other personal information.

The agency recently undertook an experiment using data from the last national headcount in 2010. By matching individual profiles with other population data, officials were able to infer the identities of 52 million Americans.

The bureau is adding statistical "noise" to the 2020 data, essentially tinkering with its own numbers to preserve privacy.