Report: Trump surveyed donors on freeing Blagojevich

President Donald Trump departs O'Hare International Airport after speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is again broaching the idea of freeing former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich from prison, where he is serving 14 years for corruption.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump asked for a show of hands during a fundraiser at Chicago's Trump International Hotel of those who supported clemency for the 62-year-old Democrat. It cited several people at Monday's event as saying most attendees raised their hands.

Despite Trump's impromptu survey, there's no groundswell of support in Illinois for Blagojevich's early release. Several GOP congressmen at the fundraiser opposed the idea.

Trump has consistently understated the severity of Blagojevich's crimes. His most notorious conviction is for trying to sell for campaign money an appointment to Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat.

The White House Thursday declined comment.