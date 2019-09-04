Regulator: 2015 North Dakota spill could top 1M gallons

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota regulator says a 2015 pipeline spill of natural gas liquids initially reported as just 10 gallons could top 1 million gallons.

North Dakota regulators say about 837,000 gallons (3.17 million liters) of natural gas liquids has been recovered from the spill.

The agency updated cleanup progress at Oneok Partners' Garden Creek gas plant in western North Dakota on Tuesday.

Water Quality Division Director Karl Rockeman said Wednesday that public scrutiny has prompted the agency to provide timely updates.

He says about 90,000 gallons (340,677 liters) of contaminated groundwater also has been recovered at the plant near Watford City.

Regulators never updated the size of the spill, even as Oklahoma-based Oneok updated the state on cleanup.