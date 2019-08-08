Records show Lamont putting priority on business leaders

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's businessman-turned-governor has made it a priority early into his first term to reach out to top executives across Connecticut, a state that has seen some well-known employers leave.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has embarked on a systematic charm offensive of sorts with Connecticut employers, calling or meeting privately with at least four dozen executives since taking office in January.

The list is a Who's Who of Connecticut business leaders.

Lamont hopes the personal relationships will mean companies will be more inclined to reach out if there's a problem. He recalls that the state was caught off guard when General Electric moved its headquarters.

But critics say Connecticut is still burdensome to businesses.