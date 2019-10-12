Pregnancy discrimination continues, 41 years after US ban

For 41 years, federal law has banned pregnancy discrimination in the workplace. But the stories tumbling out this week show it's far from eradicated.

Many were prompted by presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's claim that she was forced out of a teaching job in 1971 because she was pregnant. When some raised doubts about Warren's account, women pushed back on Twitter and Facebook with their own similar experiences.

Police officers, academics, fast food workers and others described how they hid pregnancies on the job or during interviews, faced demeaning comments and were demoted or even fired after revealing a pregnancy.

Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination by employers on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. In 1978, it was amended to forbid discrimination based on pregnancy.