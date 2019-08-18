Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Kansas City-area Walmart, but police say they were just buying ammunition for target practice.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Sgt. Jake Becchina says the men were cooperative Sunday and were released because they hadn't violated Missouri law.

Shopper Clennon Jones said he saw officers speed into the parking lot and one jumped out with shotgun in hand. Jones says shoppers streamed out of the store and warned others not to enter.

Missouri does not require a permit to openly carry a firearm for those 19 years or older. The Walmart store the men entered does not prohibit guns in the store.

Earlier this month, 22 people were killed during a mass shooting at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Walmart officials didn't immediately respond to a message.