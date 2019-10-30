Plane crashes at apartment complex in Atlanta area

ATLANTA (AP) — A plane crashed at an Atlanta-area apartment complex Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews were responding to the scene at the apartment complex near a highway, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Deon Bentley told Atlanta station WSB-TV.

It was not immediately known what kind of plane was involved or if there were any injuries.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows an apartment building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.