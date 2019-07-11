Overnight explosion levels North Carolina KFC restaurant

This image provided by the Eden, N.C., Police Department, shows damage to a KFC restaurant early Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Eden, N.C. Police say nobody was inside the restaurant when it was destroyed in an overnight explosion. (Deputy Chief Clint Simpson/Eden Police Department via AP) less This image provided by the Eden, N.C., Police Department, shows damage to a KFC restaurant early Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Eden, N.C. Police say nobody was inside the restaurant when it was destroyed in an ... more Photo: Deputy Chief Clint Simpson, AP Photo: Deputy Chief Clint Simpson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Overnight explosion levels North Carolina KFC restaurant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say nobody was inside a KFC restaurant when it was destroyed in an overnight explosion.

Police responded to the blast in Eden, North Carolina, around 1 a.m. Thursday. Eden Police photos show the collapsed building with debris scattered on the road and throughout the parking lot. Just the KFC sign was left untouched.

Investigators say they believe nobody was inside at the time. Police haven't said what may have caused the explosion.

WCNC reports energy and natural gas crews arrived shortly afterward, along with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers and the state fire marshal.

Eden police posted that all lanes of Highway 14 around the restaurant will be closed for an extended period as they investigate.