ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s famed Cold Mountain is on fire.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday at a U.S. Forest Service video shows orange flames and white smoke along multiple spots on the mountain’s ridge.

The mountain has been featured in a popular novel and an award-winning movie. Charles Frazier’s best-selling book “Cold Mountain” is about a Confederate soldier’s journey through western North Carolina. The book was later adapted into a 2003 movie starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger.

The forest service didn’t release details on what might have caused the fire or where it started. The Shining Rock Wilderness area is temporarily closed because of the fire.

The mountain is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the city of Ashville.

