New York Rep. Peter King won't seek reelection in 2020

New York Rep. Peter King says he will not seek reelection in 2020.

The 14-term Republican congressman says in a Facebook post Monday morning that the "prime reason" behind his decision was the commute.

He's represented parts of Long Island since 1993.

The 75-year-old King says he and his wife want "flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren."

He is the former chair of the House Homeland Security Committee.

King currently represents the 2nd District of New York.

At least 20 House Republicans have announced they will not seek reelection. Three other GOP lawmakers have resigned.