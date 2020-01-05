Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed the deaths to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but a number was not immediately reported. A “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, around mile marker 86. The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Donegal at Exit 91, the newspaper reported. Further details weren't immediately available.