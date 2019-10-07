Minnesota Rep. Omar files for divorce from husband

FILE - in this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from her husband.

The freshman Democrat cited an "irretrievable breakdown" of her marriage with Ahmed Hirsi in her filing Friday in Hennepin County District Court. Aside from a period of separation in which Omar married another man — Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — Omar has been with Hirsi for years and he is the father of her three children.

Marriage license and divorce records show Omar legally married Hirsi in 2018, after her divorce from Elmi was finalized.

Omar's filing comes more than a month after a Washington, D.C., woman in her own divorce filing accused Omar of having an affair with her husband, Tim Mynett. Mynett has worked as a political consultant for Omar.

When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from her husband or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV "No, I am not." She has since declined to discuss her personal life.

Mynett has denied in court papers his wife's assertion that he admitted to an affair with Omar.