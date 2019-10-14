Man struck, killed after jumping out of Uber on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an Uber rider was struck and killed by a California Highway Patrol car on a Los Angeles freeway when he jumped out of the ride-share vehicle during a physical fight with another passenger.

The incident before dawn Monday on U.S. 101 caused a massive traffic jam.

CHP Officer Weston Haver told a press conference the Uber driver called for help because of the fight and stopped in the freeway's westbound No. 1 lane, which is closest to the median.

One passenger got out, jumped over the median wall and tried to run across eastbound lanes but was struck by a CHP cruiser responding to the incident.

Haver did not know why the Uber driver had to stop in traffic rather than pull to the right shoulder.