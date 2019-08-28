Man sentenced for wounding W.Va. trooper, choking woman

HAMLIN, W.Va. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for wounding a West Virginia state trooper with gunfire and choking a woman.

WCHS-TV reports 42-year-old Jeremiah Yeager received the maximum sentence Wednesday in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Sgt. David Fry was shot in the shoulder and wrist last year when he tried to enter an apartment in Alum Creek to intervene in a domestic situation. A woman testified Wednesday that Yeager pistol-whipped her and choked her until she passed out.

Yeager pleaded no contest in June to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of strangulation.

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com