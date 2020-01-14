MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to a joint venture for about $2.5 billion.

The joint venture includes private-equity and real estate company Blackstone Group and MGM Growth Properties LLC. The joint venture will be owned 50.1% by MGM Growth Properties and 49.9% by Blackstone. It will also acquire the real estate assets of Mandalay Bay from MGM Growth Properties and lease both properties to MGM Resorts for an initial rent of $292 million.

The Mandalay Bay was the site of a 2017 shooting that left 58 people dead. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

MGM Resorts anticipates cash proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion.

MGM Resorts announced in October that it was selling the real estate of Bellagio to a joint venture with Blackstone for about $4.25 billion. Last month MGM Resort said it closed on the sale of Circus Circus Las Vegas and 37 adjacent acres for $825 million.

The deal announced is targeted to close in the first quarter.