List of winners at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards

Garth Brooks performs "Dive Bar" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Entertainer of the year: Garth Brooks

— Female vocalist of the year: Kacey Musgraves

— Male vocalist of the year: Luke Combs

— New artist of the year: Ashley McBryde

— Album of the year: "GIRL," Maren Morris

— Song of the year: "Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs

— Single of the year: "God’s Country," Blake Shelton

— Vocal duo of the year: Dan + Shay

— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

— Musical event of the year: "Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

— Music video of the year "Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

— Musician of the year: Jenee Fleenor (fiddle)