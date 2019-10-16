British family deported after illicit US border crossing

READING, Pa. (AP) — A British family that made an unauthorized crossing from Canada into the United States has been deported after nearly two weeks in federal custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday the Connors family has been returned to England. The family includes four adults and three children, including an infant and toddler twins.

Family members say they mistakenly crossed the border into Washington state while trying to avoid an animal in the road. An affidavit says family members were "treated like criminals" by their U.S. jailers and held in a series of cold and dirty immigration facilities, including one in Pennsylvania that's long been criticized by immigration activists.

U.S. officials say the family crossed the border on purpose, adding that two of the family members had previously been denied entry to the U.S.